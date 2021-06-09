Traders Buy High Volume of Invesco Mortgage Capital Call Options (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 510,914 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,272% compared to the average daily volume of 21,543 call options.

Shares of IVR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 5,391,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,101,581. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

