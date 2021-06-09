Traders Purchase Large Volume of Checkpoint Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,222 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,778% compared to the typical volume of 105 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,240,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 170,944 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CKPT traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 487,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,552. The firm has a market cap of $258.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.53. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 15,942.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

