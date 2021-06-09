Traders Purchase Large Volume of South Jersey Industries Call Options (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 951 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,661% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2,959.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,004,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,387.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,803,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

