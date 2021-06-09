TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.70. TransAlta shares last traded at C$11.67, with a volume of 491,957 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -8.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.77.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$576,922.65.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

