Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Grows Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.25% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,885,000. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,443,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after acquiring an additional 978,872 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 277,919 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 361.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 150,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,476. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.02.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.