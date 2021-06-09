Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,389. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.32.

