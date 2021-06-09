Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after buying an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,957,000 after buying an additional 338,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after buying an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after buying an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.42. 5,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,023. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.