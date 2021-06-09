Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

MS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.53. 182,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,817,192. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.