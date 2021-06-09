Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 2,053 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,505 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,302,000 after buying an additional 878,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,891. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

