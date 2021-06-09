Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 3,482 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after buying an additional 280,076 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 77,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. 997,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,014,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $364.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

