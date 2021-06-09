Transcodium Market Cap Tops $50,211.87 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $50,211.87 and approximately $440.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 55.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00026864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $332.63 or 0.00949110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.28 or 0.09279946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.