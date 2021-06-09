Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS TCLAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 769. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

