Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.64. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 6,985 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 173.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

