Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Holdings Boosted by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Trex accounts for about 7.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Trex worth $49,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TREX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.94. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

