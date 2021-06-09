Trias Token (new) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.22 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for about $6.93 or 0.00018665 BTC on popular exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.88 or 0.00907512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.63 or 0.08926556 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

