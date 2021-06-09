Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

TCNGF stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

