Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$16.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.26.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.