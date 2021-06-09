Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$16.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

