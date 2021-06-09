Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.18.

Shares of TSE:TCN traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.34. 70,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,474. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.09.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.0392151 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 in the last 90 days.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

