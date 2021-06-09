Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.18.
Shares of TSE:TCN traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.34. 70,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,474. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.09.
In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 in the last 90 days.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
