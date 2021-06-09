Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Sells $53,004.00 in Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $53,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,385.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hock Ming Ting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Hock Ming Ting sold 20,749 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $122,834.08.

On Monday, March 15th, Hock Ming Ting sold 1,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $7,875.00.

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 million, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.24. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

