TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.24

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 153500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

TPVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.