TriumphX Market Cap Tops $628,194.81 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $628,194.81 and approximately $864,500.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00026864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $332.63 or 0.00949110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.28 or 0.09279946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049634 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

