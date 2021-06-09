Trollcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $289.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,863.27 or 0.99770114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00074085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009111 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

