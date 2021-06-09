TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE TBI traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,455. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.73. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueBlue news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

