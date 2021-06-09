Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,063 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $46,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 379.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,828 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. 199,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

