Truist Increases UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $82.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.53.

PATH stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other UiPath news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 over the last three months.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

