Truist Securiti Weighs in on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $5.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.45%.

MTN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Shares of MTN opened at $326.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,165.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $338.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $4,095,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

