Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.05

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and traded as high as $57.00. Truxton shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $164.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.