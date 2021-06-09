Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.11% of Twin Disc worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.58. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

