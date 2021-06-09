U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Insider Jamie Christmas Purchases 20,860 Shares

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Jamie Christmas acquired 20,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,817 ($25,891.04).
UAI stock traded down GBX 3.32 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 94.48 ($1.23). The company had a trading volume of 217,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. U and I Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
U and I Group Company Profile
