U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Insider Jamie Christmas Purchases 20,860 Shares

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Jamie Christmas acquired 20,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,817 ($25,891.04).

UAI stock traded down GBX 3.32 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 94.48 ($1.23). The company had a trading volume of 217,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. U and I Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

