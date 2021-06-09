U Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, U Network has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $198,389.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (UUU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

