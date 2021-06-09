U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,341 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

