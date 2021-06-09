Ubex (UBEX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.30 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00171413 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001227 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

