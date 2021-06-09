UBS Group AG Acquires 182,106 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,106 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.39% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $389,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 341,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,452,000 after acquiring an additional 255,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $102.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

