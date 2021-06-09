UBS Group AG Buys 373,636 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.81% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $244,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 593.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,098. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

