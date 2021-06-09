UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,536,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,810 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.01% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $620,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 60,898 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,604,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.48. 58,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

