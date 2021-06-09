UBS Group AG Purchases 99,648 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99,648 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.55% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $205,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.25. 302,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,031. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

