UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.04% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $170,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,876,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.97. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $70.06.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

