UBS Group AG Sells 123,406 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,406 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $438,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.14. 533,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

