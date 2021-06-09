UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,487,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032,779 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $448,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period.

USMV traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.77. 2,333,162 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

