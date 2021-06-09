UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. 84,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

