UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AEOXF remained flat at $$141.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $141.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.66.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation aerodromes in France.

