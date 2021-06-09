UBU Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. UBU Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $73,200.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UBU Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00068682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00027347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.56 or 0.00945152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.17 or 0.09266632 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00050243 BTC.

UBU Finance Profile

UBU Finance is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,665,021 coins and its circulating supply is 5,428,003 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

