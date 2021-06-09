UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PATH. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.84.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.63. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

