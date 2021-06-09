UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PATH. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.63. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

