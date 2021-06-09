UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Raised to $73.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.84.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.63. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other UiPath news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

