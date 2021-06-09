UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Raised to $86.00 at KeyCorp

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PATH. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.63. UiPath has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.