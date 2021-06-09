Ultra (UOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.35 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. Ultra has a total market cap of $112.90 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,132.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.05 or 0.01688670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00462947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020037 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003689 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.