UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

UniCredit stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

