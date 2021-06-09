Unifi Protocol DAO Market Capitalization Reaches $35.50 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $8.81 or 0.00023891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $35.50 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00039355 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00247591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,029,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.